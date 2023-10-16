231019-N-KL637-2020 (October 19, 2023) The Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy, center, visits USS Theodore Roosevelt at Recruit Training Command (RTC) to tour the Future Sailor Preparatory Course (FSPC) and engage with staff. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 8080283 VIRIN: 231019-N-KL637-2020 Resolution: 4140x2957 Size: 682.62 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary Tours RTC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.