Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary Tours RTC [Image 2 of 2]

    Under Secretary Tours RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    231019-N-KL637-2020 (October 19, 2023) The Honorable Erik K. Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy, center, visits USS Theodore Roosevelt at Recruit Training Command (RTC) to tour the Future Sailor Preparatory Course (FSPC) and engage with staff. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 8080283
    VIRIN: 231019-N-KL637-2020
    Resolution: 4140x2957
    Size: 682.62 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary Tours RTC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battlestations 21 at RTC
    Under Secretary Tours RTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Secretary
    Under
    FSPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT