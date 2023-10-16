Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’ [Image 5 of 5]

    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A Soldier with the 163rd Ordnance Company, Army Reserve (California), takes part in one of two separate rotations at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky this summer as part of Operation Patriot Press 2023. The 163rd’s firefighter platoon trained with BGAD’s fire department, which included a timed obstacle training course contest consisting of all firefighting related tasks. (Blue Grass Army Depot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 8079461
    VIRIN: 231019-A-A0796-1005
    Resolution: 1171x780
    Size: 214.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’ [Image 5 of 5], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’
    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’
    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’
    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’
    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises ‘a win-win’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Patriot Press 2023 exercises &lsquo;a win-win&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT