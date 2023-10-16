CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (October 5, 2023) - Members of Camp Lemonnier's Fire and Emergency Services Department trained with Djiboutian and French Fire Departments during a trilateral aviation firefighting exercise on the flight line at the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, Oct. 5. Service members at Camp Lemonnier train and exchange knowledge with host nation partners and regional allies to foster positive relationships and enhance regional stability. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to respond when and where they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

