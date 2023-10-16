Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Olvera Tristan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (October 5, 2023) - Members of Camp Lemonnier's Fire and Emergency Services Department trained with Djiboutian and French Fire Departments during a trilateral aviation firefighting exercise on the flight line at the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, Oct. 5. Service members at Camp Lemonnier train and exchange knowledge with host nation partners and regional allies to foster positive relationships and enhance regional stability. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to respond when and where they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Maria Olvera Tristan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    firefighters
    CLDJ
    trilateral exercise

