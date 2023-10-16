U.S. Army Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct exercise Saber Surge 23 in vicinity of Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Sep. 28, 2023. The Paratroopers had to move through rural terrain while concealing in the woods before engaging with opposing forces holding a position in OTA's urban operations training site. (US Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 8076978 VIRIN: 230928-A-EX530-1218 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.53 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-91 CAV (ABN) conducts Saber Surge 23 [Image 14 of 14], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.