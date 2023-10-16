Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV (ABN) conducts Saber Surge 23 [Image 14 of 14]

    1-91 CAV (ABN) conducts Saber Surge 23

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct exercise Saber Surge 23 in vicinity of Oberdachstetten Training Area (OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Sep. 28, 2023. The Paratroopers had to move through rural terrain while concealing in the woods before engaging with opposing forces holding a position in OTA's urban operations training site. (US Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:29
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
