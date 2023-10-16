231006-N-NU510-1113 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2023) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6, 2023. Jefferson City is homeported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 22:13 Photo ID: 8076773 VIRIN: 231006-N-NU510-1113 Resolution: 8221x5481 Size: 2.82 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jefferson City, Yokosuka Japan port visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.