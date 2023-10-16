Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City, Yokosuka Japan port visit [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Jefferson City, Yokosuka Japan port visit

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Holland 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    231006-N-NU510-1113 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 6, 2023) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6, 2023. Jefferson City is homeported in Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Holland)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 22:13
    Photo ID: 8076773
    VIRIN: 231006-N-NU510-1113
    Resolution: 8221x5481
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jefferson City, Yokosuka Japan port visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    SSN
    Yokosuka

