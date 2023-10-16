Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command [Image 9 of 13]

    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington National Guard, conduct a change of command between outgoing commander Col. Thomas Wargo, and incoming commander Col. Timothy Ozmer on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 8076446
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-YS961-7823
    Resolution: 4965x3310
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 205th Regimental Training Institute change of command [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command
    205th Regimental Training Institute change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Leadership
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    regional training institute
    205th RTI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT