U.S. Navy Sailors man the Rails

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), man the rails in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, departed Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

