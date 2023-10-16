Honoring Babies Lost: Walter Reed Hosts International Wave of Light Ceremony

Guests place lanterns in honor of honoring babies lost to pregnancy loss, stillbirth, and infant loss during the International Wave of Light ceremony on October 15.



The Wave of Light ceremony was hosted by Walter Reed National Military Medical Cetner's Mother and Infant Care Center (MICC). The event coordinator, Monica Brannon shared that The International Wave of Light is an "integral part of this month and day where a special ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. honoring babies lost."

In addition to the International Wave of Light cermeony, Walter Reed neonatologist and guest speaker, Dr. Elizabeth Schulz shared her experiences, offering support to the families in attendance, and others shared poems written honoring babies lost.

October marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, with October 15 being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

