    Fort McCoy continues working with energy provider to improve electrical grid [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort McCoy continues working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete electrical work Oct. 2, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

