Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a multi-day readiness exercise Oct. 14, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the exercise, Airmen across the wing demonstrate the ability to prepare and deploy mission-ready aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8073467
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-OK627-1032
|Resolution:
|2511x1794
|Size:
|443.13 KB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT