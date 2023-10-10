CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting

231005-N-HO058-1049 WASHINGTON (Oct. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. John Menoni, acting commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), cut a cake during a ceremony for the 20th anniversary of CNIC on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on Oct. 5. Pictured from left: retired Vice Adm. Bill French, former CNIC commander; Rear Adm. Scotty Grey, special advisor for the Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet and Readiness and Logistics; retired Rear Adm. Chris Weaver, the first commander of CNIC; Menoni; Tim Bridges, executive director of CNIC; Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington; and FORCM Jason Dunn, CNIC’s force master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by John Belanger)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 11:54
|Photo ID:
|8073450
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-HO058-1049
|Resolution:
|5075x3666
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Shore Enterprise: Celebrating 20 Years of Service
