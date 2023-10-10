Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 2]

    CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by John Belanger 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    231005-N-HO058-1049 WASHINGTON (Oct. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. John Menoni, acting commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), cut a cake during a ceremony for the 20th anniversary of CNIC on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on Oct. 5. Pictured from left: retired Vice Adm. Bill French, former CNIC commander; Rear Adm. Scotty Grey, special advisor for the Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet and Readiness and Logistics; retired Rear Adm. Chris Weaver, the first commander of CNIC; Menoni; Tim Bridges, executive director of CNIC; Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington; and FORCM Jason Dunn, CNIC’s force master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by John Belanger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 11:54
    Photo ID: 8073450
    VIRIN: 231005-N-HO058-1049
    Resolution: 5075x3666
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 2], by John Belanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC 20th Anniversary Ceremony
    CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Shore Enterprise: Celebrating 20 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Fleet
    Fighter
    Anniversary
    Family
    Installations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT