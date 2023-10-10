231005-N-HO058-1049 WASHINGTON (Oct. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. John Menoni, acting commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), cut a cake during a ceremony for the 20th anniversary of CNIC on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on Oct. 5. Pictured from left: retired Vice Adm. Bill French, former CNIC commander; Rear Adm. Scotty Grey, special advisor for the Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet and Readiness and Logistics; retired Rear Adm. Chris Weaver, the first commander of CNIC; Menoni; Tim Bridges, executive director of CNIC; Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington; and FORCM Jason Dunn, CNIC’s force master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by John Belanger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 11:54 Photo ID: 8073450 VIRIN: 231005-N-HO058-1049 Resolution: 5075x3666 Size: 1.19 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC 20th Anniversary Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 2], by John Belanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.