231012-N-JU575-9988 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 12, 2023) Sailors at Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a potluck at the United Service Organizations Center Great Lakes hosted by SCSTC GL Multi-Cultural Committee, 12 Oct. 2023 (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8073129
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-JU575-9988
|Resolution:
|2700x1957
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC GL celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
