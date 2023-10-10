Yeoman Seaman Kierre Swanigan, left, and Capt. Patrick German, commander of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), cut the birthday cake, in accordance with Navy tradition as the oldest and youngest Sailors present, during the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Navy Ball held Oct. 13, 2023 at CFAS in celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday. The theme of this year's celebration is "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection,” which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:22 Photo ID: 8072905 VIRIN: 231013-N-WS494-1064 Resolution: 3203x3256 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Navy Ball 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.