    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight deck AFFF sprinkler tests [Image 11 of 11]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight deck AFFF sprinkler tests

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    Sailors inspect aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) sprinklers on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as part of a counter measure wash down. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    VIRIN: 231014-N-LM220-2383
    Flightdeck
    AFFF
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

