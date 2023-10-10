Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Combat King II safety time compliance technical order maintenance

    HC-130J Combat King II safety time compliance technical order maintenance

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    Sheet metal specialists assigned to the 920th Maintenance Squadron perform a left-wing trailing edge corrosion repair on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft inside the isochronal dock at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 14, 2023. The ISO dock is used to perform inspections, minimize unscheduled downtime between letter checks and perform maintenance on HC-130J aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 13:14
    Photo ID: 8072015
    VIRIN: 231014-F-PB262-2205
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II safety time compliance technical order maintenance, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAR
    920th MXG

