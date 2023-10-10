Sheet metal specialists assigned to the 920th Maintenance Squadron perform a left-wing trailing edge corrosion repair on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft inside the isochronal dock at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 14, 2023. The ISO dock is used to perform inspections, minimize unscheduled downtime between letter checks and perform maintenance on HC-130J aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|8072015
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-PB262-2205
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J Combat King II safety time compliance technical order maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
