    VCNO Attends 248th Birthday Ball [Image 5 of 5]

    VCNO Attends 248th Birthday Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (October 14, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea cut the cake at the 248th U.S. Navy Birthday Ball at Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, Oct. 14. This year's ball was hosted by the Navy League and the theme is "248 years of Power, Presence and Protection." (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 8071724
    VIRIN: 231014-N-UD469-1709
    Resolution: 4604x3069
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Attends 248th Birthday Ball [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    VCNO
    USN
    Franchetti
    248

