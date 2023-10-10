VCNO Attends 248th Birthday Ball

WASHINGTON (October 14, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea cut the cake at the 248th U.S. Navy Birthday Ball at Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, Oct. 14. This year's ball was hosted by the Navy League and the theme is "248 years of Power, Presence and Protection." (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

