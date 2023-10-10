U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryne Pullin, EOD technician, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, poses for a picture at the installation, October 5, 2023. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians are required to locate, recognize, detect, render safe and or neutralize unexploded ordnance (UXO), improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), foreign and domestic, that impose threat to personnel, property, operations or material. Pullin’s hometown is Kennett, Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 22:30 Photo ID: 8070920 VIRIN: 231005-M-PP322-3520 Resolution: 7415x4946 Size: 27.41 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Hometown: KENNETT, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friday Face: SSgt Ryne Pullin, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.