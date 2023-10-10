Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement [Image 11 of 11]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade responds to questions and re-emphasizes JTF-RH's commitment to safety during a press conference held Oct. 13 hosted by JTF-RH. The press conference announced JTF-RH’s intent to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility commencing Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 8070884
    VIRIN: 231013-Z-GR156-1271
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill holds press conference leading to defueling commencement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT