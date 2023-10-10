Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Thompson 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (October 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6) stand in ranks during CWG-6's Navy birthday ceremony. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 19:06
    Photo ID: 8070862
    VIRIN: 231013-N-AY174-1028
    Resolution: 3941x2622
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony
    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony
    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony
    CWG-6 Navy Birthday Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Sailors
    Fort George G. Meade
    CWG-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT