JCO hosts NATO Delegation

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood speaks to members of NATO Allied Command Operations (ACO), NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT), NATO Joint Air Power and Space Staff Element (JAPSSE), NATO Joint Force Training Center (JFTC), NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), and the NATO Space Centre during a visit to the Joint Commercial Operations Cell (JCO) in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 5. 2023. During the visit, members gained a better understanding of the JCO’s capabilities and discussed opportunities for increased collaboration. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely Space Domain Awareness in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

