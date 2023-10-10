Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCO hosts NATO Delegation [Image 4 of 4]

    JCO hosts NATO Delegation

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood speaks to members of NATO Allied Command Operations (ACO), NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT), NATO Joint Air Power and Space Staff Element (JAPSSE), NATO Joint Force Training Center (JFTC), NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), and the NATO Space Centre during a visit to the Joint Commercial Operations Cell (JCO) in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 5. 2023. During the visit, members gained a better understanding of the JCO’s capabilities and discussed opportunities for increased collaboration. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely Space Domain Awareness in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 8070795
    VIRIN: 231005-X-IF173-1012
    Resolution: 5225x3483
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCO hosts NATO Delegation [Image 4 of 4], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCO hosts NATO Delegation
    JCO hosts NATO Delegation
    JCO hosts NATO Delegation
    JCO hosts NATO Delegation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCO
    U.S. Space Command
    NSDC
    JTF-SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT