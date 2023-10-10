Don’t miss out on savings! Military shoppers who sign up for a MILITARY STAR card Oct. 12 through 26 save 15% on all-first day purchases. And cardmembers keep on saving with everyday discounts on food, fuel and more. Read more on saving with MILITARY STAR: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2vH.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8070631
|VIRIN:
|231004-D-DO482-1111
|Resolution:
|800x800
|Size:
|792.99 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Save 15% with MILITARY STAR! New Cardmembers Receive Discount on First-Day Purchases Oct. 12 to 26, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
