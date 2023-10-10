Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Commemorates the Navy’s 248th Birthday [Image 4 of 4]

    Recruit Training Command Commemorates the Navy’s 248th Birthday

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Sailors at Recruit Training Command commemorated the Navy’s 248th birthday with a three-mile base run on Oct. 13, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:20
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Recruit Training Command Commemorates the Navy’s 248th Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

