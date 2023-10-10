USS MASON (DDG 87) DEPARTS NAVSTA MAYPORT

231013-N-OZ224-1588

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (October 13, 2023) A Sailor stationed aboard the USS Mason (DDG 87) looks out at the pier as the ship prepares to get underway, Oct. 13, 2023. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer departed Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

