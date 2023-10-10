2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts a Deactivation, Activation and Redesignation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps commanders and senior enlisted leaders of 2nd Marine Logistics Group prepare to uncase the new colors during a Deactivation, Activation and Redesignation Ceremony, on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2023. Marines previously with 2nd Transportation Battalion, stood-up Headquarters and Service Battalion, alongside the redesignation of 2nd Transportation Battalion to 2nd Distribution Support Battalion in accordance with the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

