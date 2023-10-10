Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts a Deactivation, Activation and Redesignation Ceremony

    CAMP JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps commanders and senior enlisted leaders of 2nd Marine Logistics Group prepare to uncase the new colors during a Deactivation, Activation and Redesignation Ceremony, on Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2023. Marines previously with 2nd Transportation Battalion, stood-up Headquarters and Service Battalion, alongside the redesignation of 2nd Transportation Battalion to 2nd Distribution Support Battalion in accordance with the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

