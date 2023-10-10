Carrier Strike Group 5, Republic of Korea Fleet representatives visit UN Memorial Cemetery

John Bocskay of the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Republic of Korea, right, shows Capt. Jesse Zimbauer, left, Chief of Staff for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, and Capt. Kwang-hee Han, Director of Future Operations for the Republic of Korea Fleet, center, a United Nations (UN) flag flown by U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who led UN forces during the Korean War, during a tour of the cemetery, Oct. 13. The carrier strike group’s visit to Busan coincides with the 70th anniversary of the United States-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty, codified Oct. 1, 1953. Carrier Strike Group 5 is led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

