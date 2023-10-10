Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Sullivan 

    USAG Humphreys

    The Humphreys High School debate team march with their hand-made banner during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys homecoming parade on Tropic Lightning Avenue, Oct. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command team, students, faculty, and family members gather during the annual parade to show their school spirit and love for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 8069151
    VIRIN: 231013-A-HL345-1115
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Robert Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade
    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade
    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade
    USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    South Korea
    DODEA
    family
    parade
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT