The Humphreys High School debate team march with their hand-made banner during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys homecoming parade on Tropic Lightning Avenue, Oct. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command team, students, faculty, and family members gather during the annual parade to show their school spirit and love for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8069151
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-HL345-1115
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys Shows School Spirit During Annual Homecoming Parade [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Robert Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT