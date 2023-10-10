JTF-50 Surgeon Support Cell Takes Care of the Lahaina Community

Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Mary J. Baldevieso, a combat medic assigned to Charlie Company, Medical Detachment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and a healthcare specialist assigned to the surgeon cell, Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force-50 (JTF-50), prepares for an interview at the Lahaina Comprehension Center in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 10, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50 composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

