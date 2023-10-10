Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlestations-21 Capping Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Battlestations-21 Capping Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jason Lloyd, Commander, chief engineer and deputy commander for ship design, integration and naval engineering, congratulates recruits during a capping ceremony inside USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:48
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    Capping Ceremony

