Frank Nesselberger, Deputy Director of the Technical Operations for the county of Landstuhl, explaining one of the water systems to Public Health Command Europe staff at the facility in Schopp, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8067136
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-FU201-1832
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|166.26 KB
|Location:
|SCHOPP, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Nesselberger, Deputy Director of the Technical Operations for the county of Landstuhl, explaining one of the water systems to Public Health Command Europe staff at the facility in Schopp, Germany. [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PHCE solidifies relationship with host nation environmental counterparts
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT