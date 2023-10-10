Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Nesselberger, Deputy Director of the Technical Operations for the county of Landstuhl, explaining one of the water systems to Public Health Command Europe staff at the facility in Schopp, Germany. [Image 1 of 2]

    SCHOPP, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 02:48
    by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS

    Frank Nesselberger, Deputy Director of the Technical Operations for the county of Landstuhl, shaking hands with Lt. Col. Paul Hester, Director of Environmental Health Sciences at Public Health Command Europe.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHCE solidifies relationship with host nation environmental counterparts

    Public Health Command Europe

