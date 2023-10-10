Merchant tanker Empire State, the first ship scheduled to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, approaches Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Oct. 11, 2023, off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling Oct. 16 and marks completion of the last defueling requirement by the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski