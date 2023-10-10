Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport [Image 3 of 5]

    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Merchant tanker Empire State, the first ship scheduled to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling Oct. 16 and marks completion of the last defueling requirement by the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 21:21
    Photo ID: 8066689
    VIRIN: 231011-Z-GR156-1411
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport
    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport
    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport
    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport
    First Tanker Arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill Fuel Transport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT