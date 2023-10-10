The Wyoming Air National Guard hosts its third annual Discovery Day on September 28, 2023 in Cheyenne, Wyo. The focus behind Discovery Day is on igniting the flames of curiosity, creativity, and ambition in our next generation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)
Discovery Day 2023 : Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders Through Hands-On Learning
