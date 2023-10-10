Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discovery Day 2023 : Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders Through Hands-On Learning [Image 1 of 2]

    Discovery Day 2023 : Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders Through Hands-On Learning

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    The Wyoming Air National Guard hosts its third annual Discovery Day on September 28, 2023 in Cheyenne, Wyo. The focus behind Discovery Day is on igniting the flames of curiosity, creativity, and ambition in our next generation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:55
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    TAGS

    steam
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    WYANG
    discovery day
    153AW
    dd23

