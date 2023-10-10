Commander Brian C. Richards, USN

A native of Sergeantsville, New Jersey, Commander B. C. Richards graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He lateral transferred into the Human Resources Community in 2013.

