    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sep. 26, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Team Kingsley Airman volunteered to support the deployment, ensuring a continuous fighter presence in the Pacific region through the phased returned of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Fighter Wing Airmen receive pre-deployment briefings for the upcoming deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.
    173rd Fighter Wing Airmen receive pre-deployment paperwork and clothing issue for the upcoming deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.
    173rd Fighter Wing Airmen demonstrate donning chemical warfare protective gear.
    Executive Director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Heather Harter delivers handmade letters to each deployer before they depart.
    Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing board the bus headed South to support a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.
    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    TAGS

    ORANG
    ANG
    Kingsley Field
    Deployment
    TDY
    173rd FW

