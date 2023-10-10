U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sep. 26, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Team Kingsley Airman volunteered to support the deployment, ensuring a continuous fighter presence in the Pacific region through the phased returned of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8065993
|VIRIN:
|230926-Z-HS861-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Colonel Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, addresses personnel before they depart on a deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
