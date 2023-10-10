Soldiers get hands-on training with The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which provides Soldiers with more protection against threats and increases mobility. 94th Training Division award winning Regional Training Site Maintenance Fort Indiantown Gap (RTSM-FIG), graduated its latest Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics reclass course.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8065848
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-SL089-4164
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mechanic in the Making [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT