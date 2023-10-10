Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mechanic in the Making [Image 3 of 6]

    Mechanic in the Making

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Starla Lewis 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Soldiers get hands-on training with The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which provides Soldiers with more protection against threats and increases mobility. 94th Training Division award winning Regional Training Site Maintenance Fort Indiantown Gap (RTSM-FIG), graduated its latest Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics reclass course.

    Instructor
    91B
    reclass
    80th Training Command
    RTSM-FIG

