Soldiers get hands-on training with The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which provides Soldiers with more protection against threats and increases mobility. 94th Training Division award winning Regional Training Site Maintenance Fort Indiantown Gap (RTSM-FIG), graduated its latest Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics reclass course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 8065848 VIRIN: 230928-A-SL089-4164 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.56 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mechanic in the Making [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.