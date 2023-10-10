Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations

Omar Marrero, Puerto Rico's Secretary of State, visited the installation and met with Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Hendricks, Fort Buchanan Command Sergeant Major, and members of the staff, at the headquarters building, on Oct. 10, as part of the command's community outreach efforts.

