Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations

    PUERTO RICO

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Omar Marrero, Puerto Rico's Secretary of State, visited the installation and met with Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Hendricks, Fort Buchanan Command Sergeant Major, and members of the staff, at the headquarters building, on Oct. 10, as part of the command's community outreach efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 8065846
    VIRIN: 231010-A-cc868-1006
    Resolution: 2761x2710
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan Leaders Conduct Community Outreach Operations to enhance readiness
    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations
    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations
    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations
    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations
    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan Leaders Enhance Readiness through Community Outreach Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Secretary of State
    Fort Buchanan
    Omar Marrero

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT