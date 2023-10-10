Birthday Dinner Onboard Ramage

231004-N-NS135-1184 IONIAN SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Carlan Martin, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares a birthday celebration dinner, Oct. 4, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

