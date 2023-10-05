Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3BCT-82ABN E3B:EPFA [Image 7 of 9]

    3BCT-82ABN E3B:EPFA

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division take the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, the first event conducted in order to earn their Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) on September 25, 2023, at Fort Liberty, N.C. Testing for these badges takes one week and pass rates are usually at or below 20% of the starting numbers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, 3BCT-82ABN E3B:EPFA [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

