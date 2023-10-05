Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The THUNDER continues [Image 5 of 5]

    The THUNDER continues

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Airmen, assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew, pose with a trophy after winning the 23rd Wing quarterly load crew competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 5, 2023. The 74th FGS has won the quarterly load competition for the last eight consecutive competitions. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 11:04
    Photo ID: 8063302
    VIRIN: 231005-F-IQ323-1583
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The THUNDER continues [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    MXG
    23rd Wing
    Load Competition
    74th FGS

