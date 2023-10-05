NAVSTA Rota EODMU 8 Chief Pinning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 29, 2023) Cmdr. John P. Kennedy, the commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, gives a speech during the EODMU 8 chief petty officer pinning ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 29, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

