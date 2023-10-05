Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - Master Sgt. Daniel Ring

    Marauder of the Week - Master Sgt. Daniel Ring

    KUWAIT

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Ring, Squadron Aviation Resource Manager (SARM), 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, October 6, 2023. Ring oversaw 22 aviator’s go/no-go processes, and created 54 flight authorizations enabling flight nurses & medics to evacuate 246 ill/injured patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    Marauder of the Week - Master Sgt. Daniel Ring
    Marauder of the Week - Master Sgt. Daniel Ring

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Marauder of the Week
    MSgt Daniel Ring

