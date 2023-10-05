Marauder of the Week - Master Sgt. Daniel Ring

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Ring, Squadron Aviation Resource Manager (SARM), 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, October 6, 2023. Ring oversaw 22 aviator’s go/no-go processes, and created 54 flight authorizations enabling flight nurses & medics to evacuate 246 ill/injured patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

