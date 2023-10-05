September Birthday Dinner

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Mya Bell, from Ruleville, Mississippi, assigned to the supply department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepares drinks during a dinner celebrating September birthdays in the aft galley, Sept. 22, 2203. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

Date Taken: 09.22.2023
Location: ADRIATIC SEA