    Ensign Adele Demi receives commission as limited duty officer [Image 7 of 9]

    Ensign Adele Demi receives commission as limited duty officer

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231002-N-DD694-1130 WASHINGTON (Oct. 2, 2023) Master Chief Greta Loggins, right, renders the silver dollar salute to Ensign Adele Demi, from Colorado Springs, Colo., during her commissioning ceremony. A former clarinetist with U.S. Navy Band, Ensign Demi was commissioned through the LDO program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensign Adele Demi receives commission as limited duty officer [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    commissioning ceremony
    Navy Music
    Adele Demi
    Hill Center

