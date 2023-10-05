231002-N-DD694-1130 WASHINGTON (Oct. 2, 2023) Master Chief Greta Loggins, right, renders the silver dollar salute to Ensign Adele Demi, from Colorado Springs, Colo., during her commissioning ceremony. A former clarinetist with U.S. Navy Band, Ensign Demi was commissioned through the LDO program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 09:25
|Photo ID:
|8061067
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-DD694-1130
|Resolution:
|7192x4795
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ensign Adele Demi receives commission as limited duty officer [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
