    Fort Dix – RANGE 10 1 BN 114th IN NJARNG 10 METER ZERO. October 6th, 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Dix – RANGE 10 1 BN 114th IN NJARNG 10 METER ZERO. October 6th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 1 BN 114th IN NJARNG are conducting pre-deployment training/10 METER ZERO at JBMDL Fort Dix NJ. on Range 10. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 8060537
    VIRIN: 231006-A-IE493-5924
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 576.9 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – RANGE 10 1 BN 114th IN NJARNG 10 METER ZERO. October 6th, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 1 BN 114th IN NJARNG 10 METER ZERO

