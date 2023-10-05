Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH offers assigned beneficiaries ages 65 and older flu vaccine

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population ages 65 and older. TRICARE beneficiaries ages 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    RHCA

