Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population ages 65 and older. TRICARE beneficiaries ages 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 8060533 VIRIN: 231006-O-OT285-1991 Resolution: 2000x2500 Size: 439.54 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH offers assigned beneficiaries ages 65 and older flu vaccine, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.