    BACH offers assigned beneficiaries ages 65 and older flu vaccine

    Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air...... read more read more

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population ages 65 and older.

    TRICARE beneficiaries ages 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

    The flu vaccine will be available to all age groups at Fort Campbell soon. Watch for announcements of the flu vaccine availability to all age groups within BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes on BACH’s Facebook page https://facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

    BACH’s Public Health team plans to host community flu vaccine event dates available to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in late October once additional vaccine is available.

    Visit https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/IsItCovered/FluVaccine to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 14:08
    Story ID: 455368
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

