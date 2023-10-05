Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Colchuck Lake [Image 1 of 2]

    LEAVENWORTH, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, hovers over the Wenatchee National Forest near Leavenworth, Wash. during a rescue mission on Oct 4, 2023. The unit was responding to a request for Federal support from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to rescue a severely injured hiker. (Photo courtesy of Chelan County Mountain Rescue)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 11:15
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, WA, US 
    medevac
    hoist
    dustoff
    dsca
    air ambulance
    wenatchee

