A UH-60L Black Hawk assigned to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, hovers over the Wenatchee National Forest near Leavenworth, Wash. during a rescue mission on Oct 4, 2023. The unit was responding to a request for Federal support from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to rescue a severely injured hiker. (Photo courtesy of Chelan County Mountain Rescue)
Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 11:15
Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, WA, US
U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Colchuck Lake
