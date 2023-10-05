Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 comes to a close [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 comes to a close

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, NT, AUSTRALIA

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force- Darwin 23, board a Boeing 777 at Royal Australian Air Force base, Northern Territory, Australia, Oct. 01, 2023. MRF-D works alongside Allies and partners in the region to increase interoperability and remain postured for response to crisis and contingency, contributing to a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, NT, AU
