Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palau Celebrates Independence Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Palau Celebrates Independence Day

    PALAU

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOROR, Republic of Palau (Oct. 1, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, attended the Olechotel Belau Fair & Independence Day celebration at the Japan Palau Friendship Bridge in Koror, Oct. 1.

    The Republic of Palau gained its independence from the Trust Territory of the Pacific in 1994 and entered a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the United States. Under Title Three of the COFA, the United States provides defense to Palau.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 00:52
    Photo ID: 8060249
    VIRIN: 231002-N-LS152-2961
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 669.62 KB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palau Celebrates Independence Day [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Palau Celebrates Independence Day
    Palau Celebrates Independence Day
    Palau Celebrates Independence Day
    Palau Celebrates Independence Day
    Palau Celebrates Independence Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence
    Palau
    JRM
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT