Palau Celebrates Independence Day

KOROR, Republic of Palau (Oct. 1, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, attended the Olechotel Belau Fair & Independence Day celebration at the Japan Palau Friendship Bridge in Koror, Oct. 1.



The Republic of Palau gained its independence from the Trust Territory of the Pacific in 1994 and entered a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the United States. Under Title Three of the COFA, the United States provides defense to Palau.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

