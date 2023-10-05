U.S. Army Sgt. Keon Horton talks over his phone prior to the closing ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 2023 at Delta Junction, AK, Oct. 03, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 2023 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and the 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 00:17 Photo ID: 8060245 VIRIN: 231005-A-GN891-1007 Resolution: 4767x7151 Size: 12.78 MB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.